Actor abduction case: Ganesh Kumar’s staffer gets bail

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Actor-MLA KB Ganesh Kumar’s office secretary M Pradeep Kottathala — arrested for trying to influence an approver in the 2017 actress assault case — was granted bail on Tuesday.

Hosdurg Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (II) judge B Karunakaran set an eight-point condition to grant him the bail. Rejecting the prosecution’s argument, the judge said that “bail cannot be denied merely on the grounds that a case has got some public attention and media coverage. The entitlement to bail depends upon the gravity of the offence which has to be looked into based on facts and circumstances”.

The apprehension of the prosecution regarding the chances of the accused influencing witnesses and tampering with the evidence could be redressed by imposing stringent conditions, the judge said. “I find there are no sufficient and satisfactory grounds to order further detention of the accused,” he said. The Bekal police arrested Kottathala from Pathanapuram on November 24 on charges of trying to threaten and influence Vipin Lal, an approver in the actress assault and abduction case.

Vipin Lal, allegedly on the insistence of Pulsar Suni, wrote a ransom letter to actor Dileep. When police found that the letter was written by Vipin Lal, he turned approver and gave a confidential statement reportedly incriminating Dileep in the abduction and assault case. According to the police, MLA Ganesh Kumar is a friend of Dileep and his office staff Kottathala allegedly tried to influence Vipin Lal to change his statement to the police.

The Hosdurg court granted him bail on a bond of `50,000 with the conditions that he should appear before the investigating officer every Wednesday for three months or till the filing of the trial report, whichever is earlier.