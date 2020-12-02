Centre gives Rs 90.58 crore for Covid management

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The management and control of Covid-19 in the state is set to get a fillip as it received an amount of Rs 90.58 crore from the Centre under the Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package.

“In October, the health ministry had released an amount of Rs 90.58 crore towards management and control of Covid-19. The amount has been handed over to the National Health Mission -Kerala and it will be used for various containment activities,” said an officer of the health department.

In the case of weekly bulletin, which analysed the situation from November 22 to 28, four districts show an increasing trend in the test positivity rate from that of the previous week. They are Kottayam, Kozhikode, Palakkad and Wayanad.

In the case of oxygen utilisation, the total usage (Covid care along with non-Covid care) registered a spike when compared with the first, second and third weeks. The oxygen used during the fourth week (Nov 22 to 28) was 70.28 metric tonne.