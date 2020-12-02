STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Centre gives Rs 90.58 crore for Covid management

In the case of weekly bulletin, which analysed the situation from November 22 to 28, four districts show an increasing trend in the test positivity rate from that of the previous week.

Published: 02nd December 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Social distancing norms go for a toss as private buses are running packed with passengers in Kochi | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The management and control of Covid-19 in the state is set to get a fillip as it received an amount of Rs 90.58 crore from the Centre under the Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package.

“In October, the health ministry had released an amount of Rs 90.58 crore towards management and control of Covid-19. The amount has been handed over to the National Health Mission -Kerala and it will be used for various containment activities,” said an officer of the health department.

In the case of weekly bulletin, which analysed the situation from November 22 to 28, four districts show an increasing trend in the test positivity rate from that of the previous week. They are Kottayam, Kozhikode, Palakkad and Wayanad.

In the case of oxygen utilisation, the total usage (Covid care along with non-Covid care) registered a spike when compared with the first, second and third weeks. The oxygen used during the fourth week (Nov 22 to 28) was 70.28 metric tonne.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp