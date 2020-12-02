Kerala actor abduction case: Prosecution seeks more time to resume trial as it has moved SC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the Kerala High Court dismissed the plea to transfer the trial court in the sensational actor abduction case involving actor Dileep, the prosecution on Wednesday sought more time to resume the trial saying it has approached the Supreme Court challenging the HC decision.

The prosecution submitted this when the case was considered at the Additional Special Sessions Court which conducts the trial.

Additional District Government Pleader TA George Joseph appeared for the prosecution. He submitted that more time is required for resuming the trial as the prosecution filed Special Leave Petition No 10637/2020 at the Supreme Court on Tuesday against the Kerala High Court order.

Similarly, he said he has not gone through the case file to appear for the prosecution. He said attempts are being made to appoint a Special Public Prosecutor to appear for the prosecution side in the case. He requested the court to post the case to December 23.

The counsel for actor Dileep opposed the submission, saying the trial will be delayed if the case is adjourned further. The court citing the Supreme Court direction to complete the trial on or before February 4, 2021 decided to post the case on December 9. The court directed the prosecution to take all steps to resume the trial soon.

Earlier, the prosecution had requested the Kerala High Court to stay the trial as it will move the SC against the decision not to transfer the trial court. However, the Kerala High Court ruled out the request and directed the Additional Special Sessions court to commence the trial soon.

The trial has been stalled since October after the prosecution alleged that the Additional Special Sessions Court is biased and raised apprehensions that justice will be denied to the victim. The Special Public Prosecutor A Sureshan resigned claiming the court made unwanted remarks during the trial. Around 50 witnesses including some leading film stars were examined as witnesses till now.

The related case was registered in February 2017 after a leading actor on her way to Kochi was abducted and raped in a moving car. There are 10 accused persons in the case. Actor Dileep is the eighth accused and facing trial as the main conspirator behind the incident. He was arrested and remained in judicial custody for 85 days before being granted bail.