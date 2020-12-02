STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala on high alert as Burevi to make landfall in Tamil Nadu on Friday

Cyclone Beruvi is likely to make landfall in the mainland between Kanyakumari and Pamban in south Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Published: 02nd December 2020 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 11:00 PM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cyclone Burevi is likely to make landfall in the mainland between Kanyakumari and Pamban in south Tamil Nadu on Friday. The deep depression which will intensify into a cyclone on Tuesday night will cross the Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday and move towards Kanyakumari area on Thursday morning. The path is likely to take after reaching the mainland could be tracked by Wednesday.

According to India Meteorological Department, the deep depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal lay centred over southwest Bay of Bengal, about 460 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 860 km east-southeast of Kanyakumari on Tuesday. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee on Wednesday evening or night as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph.

Then it is likely to move nearly westwards thereafter, emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Kanyakumari area on Thursday morning. It would then move west-southwestwards and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Kanyakumari and Pamban around early morning of Friday.  Kerala is keeping its fingers crossed as it is yet to know which way the cyclone will move to Arabian Sea.

Very heavy rain likely in south Kerala
South Kerala is expected to bear the brunt of the weather system in the form of extreme heavy rainfall, strong wind and rough sea conditions, although the cyclone is expected to make landfall in south Tamil Nadu coast. Southern Kerala will receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to the influence of the weather system.

Orange alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on Wednesday as very heavy rain is likely in these places. Red alert has been sounded in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha on Thursday and orange alert in districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Idukki on Friday. The coastal areas of the state are expected to witness strong winds with speed reaching 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph during these days.

‘State all prepared’Revenue Minister
E Chandrasekharan said that the state is prepared to take on the cyclone. The authorities have issued instructions to identify people living in the vulnerable areas and shift them to relief camps if needed. 

