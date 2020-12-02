Legal bills burn a hole in govt coffers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s effort to prevent a CBI investigation into the Periya twin murder case seems to have a burnt a hole in the state exchequer. It is estimated `1 crore of taxpayers’ money has been spent so far to defend it position.The state government had spent around `88 lakh when it challenged the single bench’s order to transfer the probe to the CBI.

The expense incurred for bringing a lawyer from Delhi came to fore through an RTI query. The expense crossed `1 crore after it approached the Supreme Court. Last year, another RTI query revealed that the state had spent around `12.21 crore from the exchequer to pay bills to advocate from outside the state in close to 300 cases.