No sanction required to prosecute Chandrasekharan, Ratheesh: CBI tells HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that no sanction was required to prosecute INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan and former managing director of Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation K A Ratheesh in the Rs 600-crore scam in procuring inferior quality raw cashew nuts from abroad as they do not come under the purview of public servants.

Sasthamangalam Ajith Kumar, counsel for CBI, submitted that when the application for sanction was filed before the state government, the two were not public servants. The crime occurred in 2015 and the FIR was registered in July 2015. As the two accused in the case were not occupying the posts in the cashew development corporation as on the date of filing of the FIR, no sanction was required as mandated under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the counsel submitted.