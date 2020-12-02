Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from December 2

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Online booking for additional coupons for the darshan at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple will begin on Wednesday at 5 pm.

The number of devotees on weekdays was raised from the previous 1,000 to 2,000 recently. On Saturdays and Sundays, 3,000 persons will be allowed as against the previous 2,000.

Booking can be made at www.sabarimalaonline.org

The pilgrimage is being conducted as per the COVID-19 protocol. All devotees should submit a COVID-19 negative certificate at the entry point at Nilakkal. The certificate should have been obtained within 24 hours of reporting at Nilakkal.

Devotees can undergo the test at the health department's kiosk at Nilakkal or at various government and private facilities en route.