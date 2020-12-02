Three girls including two sisters die after being knocked down by van in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Three girls were killed in a road accident after a pick up van lost control and hit them at Thenmala in Kollam on Wednesday.

The accident took place in the evening while they were walking through the Urukunnu road. Two of them died on the spot while the third succumbed to her injuries on her way to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Shalini (14), Shruthi (11), daughters of Alex and Sindhu, and Kesia (16), daughter of Kunjumon and Suja, at Urukunnu in Thenmala.

Shruthi and Kesia died on the spot, while Shalini was declared brought dead on arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Alex is the NDA candidate in Urukunnu ward of Thenmala Grama Panchayat.