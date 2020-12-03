STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala 'fully prepared' to face cyclone Burevi, says Minister; likely to weaken before reaching state

Meanwhile, airport sources in Thiruvananthapuram said that they were tracking all developments closely.

Published: 03rd December 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Fishermen take their boats to safety following the cyclone warning in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is fully prepared to face the storm, said Revenue Minister E Chandrasekaran as the state has been constantly monitoring the developments to ascertain the exact path the cyclone when crossing over Kerala.

Around 39 flights have scheduled operations in the Trivandrum international airport on Thursday.

“We are closely monitoring the developments and in touch with the Met department and district disaster management authority,” said airport sources.

At present, Burevi is heading towards southern Tamil Nadu coast after it crossed over the Sri Lankan one. 

The cyclonic storm, with wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph would be centered very close to Pamban around noon.

It is expected to cross Pamban at night and then Kanyakumari Friday early morning at the wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph.

Its impact on south Tamil Nadu coastal districts may commence from Thursday noon, initially over Ramanathapuram and gradually near Kanyakumari.

It is expected that the storm would weaken before it reaches the Kerala border on Friday and passes over the state capital by Friday morning or noon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Burevi Kerala
India Matters
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal (File | PTI)
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan over farm laws
Arun Rajadurai
Rasam goes ‘viral’ in America, thanks to this Tamil chef
A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)
Treat journos who succumbed to virus as 'Covid warriors': Press Council of India 
FIle photo of a makeshift pan shop selling a wide variety of tobacco products
Want government job in Jharkhand? Quit tobacco, first

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp