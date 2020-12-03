Kerala 'fully prepared' to face cyclone Burevi, says Minister; likely to weaken before reaching state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is fully prepared to face the storm, said Revenue Minister E Chandrasekaran as the state has been constantly monitoring the developments to ascertain the exact path the cyclone when crossing over Kerala.

Around 39 flights have scheduled operations in the Trivandrum international airport on Thursday.

“We are closely monitoring the developments and in touch with the Met department and district disaster management authority,” said airport sources.

At present, Burevi is heading towards southern Tamil Nadu coast after it crossed over the Sri Lankan one.

The cyclonic storm, with wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph would be centered very close to Pamban around noon.

It is expected to cross Pamban at night and then Kanyakumari Friday early morning at the wind speed of 70-80 gusting to 90 kmph.

Its impact on south Tamil Nadu coastal districts may commence from Thursday noon, initially over Ramanathapuram and gradually near Kanyakumari.

It is expected that the storm would weaken before it reaches the Kerala border on Friday and passes over the state capital by Friday morning or noon.