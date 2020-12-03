Kerala to adopt new Covid testing method

Dileep V Kumar By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has set the wheels in motion to introduce a new Covid-19 testing method using dry swab. It will not require either RNA -extraction or viral transport medium (VTM). Developed by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad, the method is expected to save time and reduce cost compared to the standard RT-PCR test.“The health principal secretary is likely to discuss the feasibility of the new method with the heads of RT-PCR labs approved for Covid-19 testing,” said an officer with the health department.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had approved the testing method on November 26. With ICMR saying the new method can be used as a screening tool in settings where automated RNA extraction is not available, a good number of RT-PCR labs in the state can implement the same, the officer said. According to ICMR data, the state has 61 RT-PCR labs -- 23 government and 38 private.

Earlier, the Ministry of Science and Technology had stated that the new method is a simple variation of the existing RT-PCR method and can easily bring about a two or three-fold increase in testing with no new investment.

RT-PCR for people in old age homes

T’Puram: The state has made it mandatory for senior citizens residing at old age homes and other similar institutions to undergo the RT-PCR test once in three months. RT-PCR testing has also been stipulated for those belonging to vulnerable categories — persons above 60 years, pregnant women, new mothers, those with comorbidities, and malnourished children — as soon as the area is declared a containment zone.