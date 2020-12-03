STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kollam: Man throws acid on wife, daughter

In a ghastly incident, a woman and her teenaged daughter at Eravipuram here were injured  in an acid attack by the husband of the woman on Tuesday night.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  In a ghastly incident, a woman and her teenaged daughter at Eravipuram here were injured  in an acid attack by the husband of the woman on Tuesday night.  The injuries suffered by the woman --  Reji, 36 -- are of a serious nature. She  has suffered 39 per cent burns on her face and neck and is undergoing treatment  at the Thiruvananthapuram MCH.  However, her daughter, who escaped with minor injuries,  has since been discharged from hospital after  first aid, said police.

Accused Jayan, 43, of Valathungal, Eravipuram, an alcoholic, reportedly suspected his wife’s fidelity and he resorted to the extreme act to wreak revenge on his wife and daughter for having lodged a police complaint against him, officers said.  For the past few  weeks,  Jayan and Reji have been living separately and they were not on good terms either.

Though Jayan tried to move in with his family, Reji opposed this. He even threatened to finish her off if she refused to let him have his way.  Following one of his usual domestic quarrels,  Reji approached the police. According to Sunil Kumar, SI, Eravipuram station, Jayan managed to evade arrest despite the attempts of the local police.

Later, the accused who reached home around 9pm on Tuesday threw acid on Reji. A couple of drops fell on his daughter’s hand while he tried to attack his wife, said police.Eravipuram police have registered an attempt to murder case against the accused. A manhunt is on for the accused who is on the run.

