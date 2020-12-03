Vigilance report on KSFE raids within a week

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) director will submit the preliminary report on KSFE raids to the home department within a week even as the CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that there was nothing unusual in the bureau’s action.

Sources said Vigilance Director Sudesh Kumar, who was away on leave, has been called back and asked to file the report at the earliest. Meanwhile, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has summoned the vigilance director in connection with the agency’s pending request for sanction to prosecute former ministers V S Sivakumar and K Babu in connection with bar bribery case.