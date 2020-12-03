Wild boar, jumbo menace top issues in forest areas

Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI: While basic amenities and sanitation facilities figure at the top of the poll promises made in urban areas, voters residing in the fringes of forest areas have a different demand. They want a permanent solution to the man-animal conflicts that occur regularly in the state’s hill ranges.“There has been a steep rise in the population of wild animals.

The shrinking food and water resources force them to stray into human habitations, affecting our livelihood. Wild elephants and boars raid our crops frequently and traditional methods do not help to ward them off. Hence, we demand concrete steps to save our crops,” said Shaji Kokadan, an activist of the Wayanad Action Council Against Wild Animal Menace.

However, the forest minister’s office said the department is expecting a nod from the Centre in two months to declare wild boars as vermin. “The government had given permission to shoot wild boars that destroyed crops and around 75 animals were culled in the past six months. Empanelled shooters with a gun licence killed 41 boars in Thiruvananthapuram, 30 in Kozhikode and four in Ranni. There has been a drop in complaints after the sanction,” said an officer with the minister’s office.

Farmers in Munnar, Kuttampuzha, Palakkad and Wayanad are worried about rising incidents of crop raid by wild elephants, which also poses a threat to their lives. People living near the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary face the threat of tiger attacks. “There’s space for only 38 tigers in Wayanad. However, there are 128 tigers here and it is natural for the animal to stray into villages in search of food. Its population is exploding and the department should relocate the animals,” said Shaji.

Kerala Independent Farmers’ Association (KIFA) has issued a 12-point charter of demands and has sought answers from candidates to the questions raised. The demands include passing of a resolution by the local body declaring wild boars, porcupines, monkeys, deers and Malabar giant squirrels as vermin; acceptance of the right of a farmer to kill wild animals destroying their crops; cancellation of ecologically fragile land and distribution of compensation for the land attached under the act; removal of farmlands and human habitations from the purview of ecologically sensitive zones; giving farmers the right to cut down trees in their land; passing a resolution against declaring Wayanad as a tiger reserve and withdrawing restrictions on construction in Idukki.

