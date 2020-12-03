STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Witty Kalanthan Haji tales still add spice to campaigns

Come election time, and the witty tales of Kalanthan Haji rule the roost in Kozhikode and its surrounding areas.

Kalanthan Haji

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Come election time, and the witty tales of Kalanthan Haji rule the roost in Kozhikode and its surrounding areas. They add spice to the electioneering in the region. The tales comprise fact, fiction and sarcasm, all coming together in the affable character of T K Kalanthan Haji. Belonging to Cheriya Kumbalam near Kuttiyadi, Haji died 11 years ago aged 85. He was the quintessential independent candidate contesting all sorts of elections, from parliament to district council.

He would release his own manifesto and device witty campaigns. Most Kalanthan Haji tales are similar to ballads, which are established through word-of-mouth publicity over a period of time. The most popular among Haji’s tales is how he campaigned ‘with a convoy of vehicles’ like a minister in the 1980s at Chorode in Vadakara.

His son Kalanthan Basheer couldn’t help but roar with laughter while recalling the incident. Back then, the Chorode railway crossing was notorious for creating traffic congestion along the national highway. During an election, Haji’s campaign vehicle was stuck at the crossing. When the railway gate opened, a clever Haji moved his campaign vehicle quickly into the front and announced through the microphone: “Attention everyone! People’s favourite candidate Kalanthan Haji is passing through the road accompanied by a large convoy of vehicles and supporters.”

When the curious crowd asked him about the candidate, Haji replied with a broad smile: “I am the candidate!”Another of Haji’s popular campaign methods was using cinema-goers, Basheer said. He used to park his campaign vehicle — a jeep — in front of Sundar Talkies in Kallachi. When people come out of the cinema hall, he would start his campaign with the words, “The candidate with a mass appeal... Kalanthan Haji is coming amidst hundreds of his die-hard supporters!” 

Sarcastic  manifesto
Haji had released his own manifesto taking a jibe at parties that made hollow promises. His ‘promises’ included: “I will set up a stage in the sky, build sea in Wayanad, provide rice to elephant through ration shop, construct airport in Vadakara.” “My father contested a dozen elections and once received 4,000 votes. He contested to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara and to the assembly from Nadapuram, Peringalam, Meppayyur and Kozhikode-2. He had a funny bone and always viewed the world and life in a lighter vein,” said Kalanthan Basheer, the youngest of Haji’s five sons.

