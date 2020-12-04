STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Bloom of pink' spotted on lake in Kerala turns out to be major threat to aquatic system

Though a sight to behold, the invasive alien species (IAS) -- Red Cabomba (Cabombafurcata) -- is the second biggest cause for biodiversity loss, next only to habitat destruction.

Published: 04th December 2020 11:27 PM

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The stunning 'bloom of pink' at the Avalappandi Canal of Cheruvannur panchayat, which led to a sudden surge in tourist footfall to the otherwise nondescript village near Perambra in Kozhikode, is actually a major threat to the aquatic system, according to researchers at the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI).

A submerged perennial aquatic plant that grows in stagnant to slow flowing freshwater, the Red Cabomba is a common aquarium plant native to Central and South America.

The species is widely traded in the aquarium industry due to its beautiful flowers and excellently dissected leaves, which has resulted in its introduction to areas outside its native range.

Its primary habitats are freshwater bodies such as rivers, reservoirs, ponds, irrigation canals and other shallow wetlands.

As it has no natural enemies in the Avalappandi Canal, where it has made itself at home, the species can reproduce rapidly and outcompete the native species here for food, water and space, the KFRI said in a statement.

The species spreads fast by propagating stem fragments and forming dense stands that outnumber native plants in waterbodies and drainage canals.

This would result in the choking of ecologically and economically important flora and fauna, especially since the species uses up a large amount of oxygen for survival.

The first known Cabomba invasion in Kerala is said to have taken place in the year 1952. Two decades later in 1977, the species' presence was authentically reported from the environs of Cochin.

By 2003, the algae was found commonly around the industrial area of Eloor and Thottumugham in Aluva, approximately stretching for around 13km. Around the same period, the Cabomba was reported from several localities in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts.

In the next decade, sightings of the species was reported from Idukki, the Kole wetlands and Puzhakkal river of Thrissur, the Aruvikkara reservoir in Thiruvananthapuram and the Achankovil river in Kollam and Pathanamthitta.

By now, the Cabomba invasion has become a major threat to the freshwater bodies of Kerala. It has led to a decrease in the diversity of native aquatic biota, in addition to causing economic losses to the state due to its adverse impact on the yield of freshwater fish.

According to researchers, the plant has to be mechanically removed from the waterbody and dried in terrestrial spaces to rein in its growth.

There should also be strict measures in place to prevent its spread. People should stop collecting and transporting them and ensure that it is not disposed of inappropriately.

The district authorities should also initiate immediate measures to remove the plant from the areas it has already invaded, the researchers said.

