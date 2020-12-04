Karnataka gang assaults pickup driver transporting cows to farm in Kasaragod

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A gang from Mudur in Karnataka assaulted a pickup driver transporting cows to a farm at Kuttikol in Kasaragod. The incident happened at Parappa in Delampady panchayat under the Adhur police jurisdiction on Tuesday. But the incident has been hushed up. Thomas and wife Molly of Nellithav in Kuttikol panchayat went to Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada and bought three cows and calves.

The couple returned in their car, and the animals were transported in two pickups hired from Dharmasthala. When they reached Sulliya, the Karnataka police inspected the pickups saying they got a complaint that the cows were being smuggled to a slaughterhouse. The police let the vehicles pass after they were convinced that the cows were being taken to the couple’s farm in Kuttikol.

When they reached Parappa, a gang travelling in an SUV with Karnataka registration waylaid the second pickup and dragged out its driver -- Ahmed -- and brutally assaulted him. By the time, the Adhur police reached the spot, the gang fled in their SUV. But the speeding vehicle crashed into a tree, said police.

Ahmed, a native of Karnataka, has filed a complaint with the Adhur police. “We have identified two assaulters and a case has been registered,” said Viswambharan V K, Adhur station house officer. He said they might have followed the truck thinking the cows were being smuggled to a slaughterhouse. “But it is not a serious matter,” he said. When contacted over phone, Thomas said he did not wish to speak on it as the police have resolved the matter.