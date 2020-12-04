Local body polls: BJP alleges ploy by Muslim outfits

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP, which is pulling out all the stops to wrest the Thiruvananthapuram corporation from the LDF, has accused the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and a few “fundamentalist Muslim organisations” of entering into a pact with both LDF and UDF to ensure the defeat of candidates fielded by the saffron party in the civic body.

BJP district president and candidate from Poojapura ward V V Rajesh said the plan of defeating BJP candidates was being implemented in at least 21 wards where the party is sure to win. Rajesh said the League and Muslim fundamentalist organisations were striving to ensure the win of BJP’s strongest opponent in all wards, irrespective of the candidate belonging to LDF or UDF.

“This a dangerous political move in the capital which is being done with the blessings of the top leadership of UDF and LDF. This will cause great harm to the interests of Thiruvananthapuram,” Rajesh said.

He accused League leaders from Malabar of coming up with the plan to defeat BJP after parleys with UDF and LDF leaders.

He urged voters to be wary of the League’s political move and to take a firm stance to ensure it fails. He said League and Muslim fundamentalist organisations were scared of people voting for NDA after realising the immense development it can bring to the capital. Rajesh said people of the city are aware that BJP would be able to fulfil the promises made in its Development Document with the Centre’s help. He said the alternatives the NDA has given for the development of Thiruvananthapuram airport and Vizhinjam project and its proposals to mitigate flooding and to improve waste management in the city have been widely accepted by the people.

LDF, UDF dismiss charges

Rival parties see BJP’s charge as a communal card aimed at polarising Hindu votes in the city in its favour. They also see the reference to “leaders from Malabar” as an attempt to whip up regional sentiments. CPM said BJP was scared of going below its previous tally in the Corporation election. “BJP has realised that it has no other option but to play the communal card. LDF has no truck with any communal outfits,” said CPM district secretary Anavoor Nagappan. “This is nothing but a clear attempt at polarisation of Hindu votes. BJP should realise that it cannot take intelligent voters in T’Puram for a ride by resorting to such cheap communal politics,” said DCC chief Neyyatinkara Sanal.

LDF and UDF leaders say the BJP is trying to play communal card to polarise Hindu votes.