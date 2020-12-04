STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Local body polls: Campaigning is a routine affair for this Idukki fish vendor

In the local body polls, some candidates are taking time off their schedule for campaigning. Some, however, are doing it while they work. 

Published: 04th December 2020 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2020 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

 Noushad seeking votes while selling fish

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the local body polls, some candidates are taking time off their schedule for campaigning. Some, however, are doing it while they work. T E Noushad, 40, is in the second category. For him, selling fish is his livelihood. And when CPM asked him to contest the polls from Painavu, ward 12 of Vazhathope grama panchayat in Idukki, Noushad thought of using his familiarity with residents as a fish vendor to seek votes. Now, he is using his daily fish sales to communicate with voters, for understanding their issues and for urging them to vote for him.

A first-timer in the local body polls, Noushad, who is the Cheruthoni branch secretary of CPM, is confident of winning as Painavu ward is a sitting seat of the party in the grama panchayat, which is often considered a UDF bastion. The partnership with Jose K Mani-led KC(M), which won four seats in the 14-member local body in 2015 polls, has scaled up LDF’s prospects this time. 

“I campaign during work from morning to evening. I run a small shop at Painavu town and sell fish in a goods autorickshaw in the area. So, I am very familiar to voters. I have been selling fish for 20 years,” said Noushad, who also served in the director board of Vazhathope Service Cooperative Bank. With electioneering gaining momentum, Noushad’s younger son, a Class 10 student, manages the shop in the morning. Painavu ward is witnessing a tough battle with UDF and NDA candidates also campaigning actively to wrest the ward from CPM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
local body polls
India Matters
Gurumurthy column | Rajini's entry marks tectonic shift in Tamil Nadu politics
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccine to be first given to about one crore health workers: Centre
Ranjitsinh Disale with his parents when the prize was announced. (Photo | YouTube screengrab, Global Teacher Prize)
Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020
The genetic component does play a role in determining height in populations, but it contributes less to height changes over time. (Photo | AFP)
How tall are people around the world? Here's what we know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp