Local body polls: Private vehicles can be used for campaigning

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Election Commission has said there is no restriction on campaigning using vehicles owned by private individuals. However, candidates should obtain a police clearance before using such vehicles, State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran has said.

The expenses associated with the use of the vehicle will be audited as part of the candidate’s overall election expense. The vehicle should display the permit issued by the returning officer and the candidate’s name. No candidate will be allowed to use a vehicle allotted to another. If vehicles without permit are used, they will be considered illegal vehicles and action will be taken. These vehicles cannot be used for campaigning later.Only one vehicle can be used by a grama panchayat candidate, three can be used in block panchayat, four in district panchayat, two in municipality, and four in corporation.