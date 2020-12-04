STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi Vijayan was forced to suspend Sivasankar, says Customs

It alleged that Sivasankar has good connections abroad.

M Sivasankar enters the ED office in Kochi after being taken into custody by the central agency

M Sivasankar enters the ED office in Kochi after being taken into custody by the central agency. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The customs probing the case related to the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel told the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was compelled to place his former principal secretary M Sivasankar on suspension. In a counter-affidavit filed opposing the bail petition filed by Sivasankar, the customs stated that the bureaucrat had responsibilities over the home, vigilance, information technology and other important departments of the state government.

‘Sivasankar has good connections abroad’

“Unfortunately, instead of rising to the occasion needed for discharging such highly responsible duties, according to media reports and other sources, it appears his official dealings were either controversial or allegedly tainted with corruption. Ultimately, even the honourable chief minister was compelled to place him under suspension,” the customs’ report said.

It alleged that Sivasankar has good connections abroad. “He has made a number of visits to several countries while in office, accompanied by some prime accused persons. It may not be out of place to point out that the customs has to conduct investigation abroad.”

The customs stated that to avoid arrest, Sivasankar had pretended illness and got himself admitted in a hospital, where incidentally his wife is working. “He has close connections with all prime accused persons in the case. It has come to notice during investigation that they were all receiving advice and help from Sivasankar,” the report stated.However, the court asked the customs to produce all incriminating materials collected as evidence against former principal secretary in a sealed cover. 

ED seeks details of properties owned by Raveendran, family members
Kochi: The ED, which is probing the money trail in the smuggling of gold via diplomatic channel case, has sought details of immovable properties owned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s additional private secretary C M Raveendran and his family members. The probe agency has sent a letter to state registration department seeking relevant details. ED had given notice to Raveendran twice for interrogation but he did not turn up as he was tested positive for Covid-19.  

