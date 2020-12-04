Statement of Swapna Suresh implicated Sivasankar: Customs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs probing the case related to smuggling of $1,90,000 by a former UAE Consulate employee to a foreign country submitted before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court that accused Swapna Suresh had given a statement against M Sivasankar implicating him in the case. This was stated in a report filed by customs seeking extension of custody of Swapna and Sarith P S on Thursday. The court extended their custody till Tuesday.

“Swapna, during her custodial interrogation, made revelations implicating Sivasankar in the currency smuggling case with strong linkages to the gold smuggling case,” stated the report. In the petition, customs claimed that Swapna and Sarith made revelations about the involvement of specific foreign nationals in the currency smuggling case. Meanwhile, the court recorded the statements of Swapna and Sarith under Section 164 of CrPC on Thursday.