CPM not worried about ED notice to CM Raveendran: Vijayaraghavan

Politburo member M A Baby also said that now there’s no reason to discuss Raveendran appearing before the ED. 

A Vijayaraghavan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Summoning someone for questioning doesn’t make him an accused, said CPM secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan. He was responding to media queries over Enforcement Directorate summoning Chief Minister’s additional private secretary CM Raveendran for questioning. “Central agencies have the right to call anyone for interrogation. But just because a person was summoned, does not mean that he’s a culprit,” he pointed out. 

Politburo member M A Baby also said that now there’s no reason to discuss Raveendran appearing before the ED. “Raveendran has been called for interrogation. In the coming days investigation will progress and more information will come out. Only then we need to discuss the matter. Now there’s no scope for any kind of speculation in this regard. It’s unnecessary,” pointed out Baby.

Baby said the party has not held any discussions in this regard. No discussions were held on what will happen once he is interrogated by ED. The matter has not come up for discussion before the party, he added.The ED has served a notice to Raveendran to appear for interrogation at its Kochi office on December 10, the day when five districts including Ernakulam are going to polls. 

“There could be political reasons behind the ED’s timing of summoning him. But the party is not worried about such matters. People have realised the political games played by ED. The Left will register a resounding victory in the local body polls this time,” observed a senior CPM leader.

Comments(1)

  • anthony
    The BJP has nothing to showcase of their six years of misrule except for Disaster on all fronts. So recourse to such questionable means of misusing central agencies to target opposition parties and their leaders and win elections through the back door. The Country is painfully aware of how the Central Agencies are being misused to target opposition Leaders and Parties. This is the Ugly face of Modi's Maan Ki Baat and his innocent pretensions behind TV cameras in his repeated addresses to the Nation.Central Government Tax and Enforcement Agencies like Income Tax Dept and Enforcement Directorate have rarely raided BJP Leaders over the last six years. It will be nice to know through the media if any BJP leader has been issued any IT or ED Notice during the last six years. ED or IT departments would have known that large sums of money were transacted for luring of MLAs at the time of toppling of non-BJP governments but have turned a blind eye.
    1 day ago reply
