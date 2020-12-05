CPM not worried about ED notice to CM Raveendran: Vijayaraghavan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Summoning someone for questioning doesn’t make him an accused, said CPM secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan. He was responding to media queries over Enforcement Directorate summoning Chief Minister’s additional private secretary CM Raveendran for questioning. “Central agencies have the right to call anyone for interrogation. But just because a person was summoned, does not mean that he’s a culprit,” he pointed out.

Politburo member M A Baby also said that now there’s no reason to discuss Raveendran appearing before the ED. “Raveendran has been called for interrogation. In the coming days investigation will progress and more information will come out. Only then we need to discuss the matter. Now there’s no scope for any kind of speculation in this regard. It’s unnecessary,” pointed out Baby.

Baby said the party has not held any discussions in this regard. No discussions were held on what will happen once he is interrogated by ED. The matter has not come up for discussion before the party, he added.The ED has served a notice to Raveendran to appear for interrogation at its Kochi office on December 10, the day when five districts including Ernakulam are going to polls.

“There could be political reasons behind the ED’s timing of summoning him. But the party is not worried about such matters. People have realised the political games played by ED. The Left will register a resounding victory in the local body polls this time,” observed a senior CPM leader.