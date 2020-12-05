STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Love marriage: Newly-wed Kerala man, family assaulted by wife’s relatives

According to the police, the Koyilandy native and the girl got married under the Special Marriage Act in October, as the latter’s family had objected to their relationship.

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 29-year-old newly-wed man and his family were hospitalised with serious injuries after being brutally assaulted by his 19-year-old wife’s relatives, who were allegedly irked by their ‘love marriage’, in broad daylight at Keezhariyur near Koyilandy here on Thursday.

The police have intensified the search for the culprits, but are yet to arrest anyone even after two days.

According to the police, the Koyilandy native and the girl got married under the Special Marriage Act in October, as the latter’s family had objected to their relationship.

Recently, the family approached the couple and expressed their willingness to accept their relationship, but on the condition that the wedding should be solemnised as per religious customs.

The couple accepted the demand, and the girl went back to her house. A nikah ceremony was scheduled for Thursday.

On Thursday evening, as the youth was on his way to the girl’s house along with his family for the ceremony, the paternal uncles of the girl — who were angry about the marriage — waylaid the family with the help of a gang of goons and beat them up.  

The Koyilandy police have registered a case against four persons, including the girl’s two uncles.

This is the second time the youth was attacked by the uncles. In the first incident, which happened in August, the uncles broke into his house around midnight and forcibly took the girl, who had left her house and started living with the man, to her house after attacking the family.

Though, a case was filed at the time, the culprits were soon released on bail as the police had not invoked serious sections against them. 

