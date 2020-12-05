STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Masks off limits for children below five years, says WHO's revised guidelines

As per experts, the unsupervised use of masks by children could be harmful as they are not capable of using them as per  recommendations.

Published: 05th December 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

Very young children are less susceptible to the virus and less likely to spread it to others. But the risk involved is high if one is not careful while using the masks.

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: The revised guidelines of the WHO regarding mask use in the context of Covid-19 states that children below the age of five years should not wear masks and vulnerable people must use only surgical masks in public.

As per experts, the unsupervised use of masks by children could be harmful as they are not capable of using them as per recommendations.

Earlier, Unicef and WHO had stated that anyone who has trouble in breathing or becomes unconscious or is unable to remove the masks without assistance should not be allowed to wear them.

“Very young children are less susceptible to the virus and less likely to spread it to others. But the risk involved is high if one is not careful while using the masks. As per the guidelines of the WHO, there are a series of steps to be followed while using the masks that include not touching the front portion of the mask and wearing them after applying hand sanitisers, and so on. In the case of children, it is very difficult for them to understand and follow them. If the masks are not handled properly, the risk of infection is higher,” said a pulmonologist based in Kochi.

As per WHO, children between six and 11 years of age, a risk-based approach with regard to the transmission of Covid-19, child’s capacity to comply with the appropriate use of masks and availability of appropriate adult supervision should be applied to the decision to use a mask.

And those above the age of 12 years should follow the same principles as adults.

Also, the WHO has stated that those belonging to the vulnerable category should wear only surgical masks instead of cloth masks in public places. 

And also, people should not wear masks during vigorous-intensity physical activity because masks may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably.

If the activity takes place indoors, adequate ventilation should be ensured at all times through natural ventilation or a ventilation system.

Studies have suggested that asymptomatically infected individuals are less likely to transmit the virus than those who develop symptoms. It is estimated that there is a 42 per cent lower relative risk of asymptomatic transmission compared to symptomatic transmission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WHO COVID 19 masks
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp