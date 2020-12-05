Masks off limits for children below five years, says WHO's revised guidelines

Anuja Susan Varghese By

KOCHI: The revised guidelines of the WHO regarding mask use in the context of Covid-19 states that children below the age of five years should not wear masks and vulnerable people must use only surgical masks in public.

As per experts, the unsupervised use of masks by children could be harmful as they are not capable of using them as per recommendations.

Earlier, Unicef and WHO had stated that anyone who has trouble in breathing or becomes unconscious or is unable to remove the masks without assistance should not be allowed to wear them.

“Very young children are less susceptible to the virus and less likely to spread it to others. But the risk involved is high if one is not careful while using the masks. As per the guidelines of the WHO, there are a series of steps to be followed while using the masks that include not touching the front portion of the mask and wearing them after applying hand sanitisers, and so on. In the case of children, it is very difficult for them to understand and follow them. If the masks are not handled properly, the risk of infection is higher,” said a pulmonologist based in Kochi.

As per WHO, children between six and 11 years of age, a risk-based approach with regard to the transmission of Covid-19, child’s capacity to comply with the appropriate use of masks and availability of appropriate adult supervision should be applied to the decision to use a mask.

And those above the age of 12 years should follow the same principles as adults.

Also, the WHO has stated that those belonging to the vulnerable category should wear only surgical masks instead of cloth masks in public places.

And also, people should not wear masks during vigorous-intensity physical activity because masks may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably.

If the activity takes place indoors, adequate ventilation should be ensured at all times through natural ventilation or a ventilation system.

Studies have suggested that asymptomatically infected individuals are less likely to transmit the virus than those who develop symptoms. It is estimated that there is a 42 per cent lower relative risk of asymptomatic transmission compared to symptomatic transmission.