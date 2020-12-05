Pinarayi Left front’s leader, his energy its driving force: CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the first phase of the crucial local body elections just three days away, the CPM has rallied strongly behind Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying he is the leader of the Left Democratic Front. Opposition UDF and BJP have questioned the physical absence of Pinarayi — who has been using the virtual platforms — at campaigning, alleging that he has been reluctant due to the allegations — mainly about the gold smuggling case — related to his office. But the CPM countered it by saying “it’s not his presence but energy that acts as the Left front’s driving force”.

UDF convenor M M Hassan had triggered the debate on CM’s online campaigning when he said “the CM and other CPM leaders were afraid to meet the people.” Congress MP K Sudhakaran echoed the view. BJP state chief K Surendran went a step further and alleged the Left candidates were reluctant to have Pinarayi campaign for them. “Candidates are not keen on the chief minister campaigning for them, as they feel it may lead to their defeat.

That’s why you don’t see any posters of him,” he said. The CPM leadership dismissed the charges. “It was collectively decided that the CM need not go for physical campaigning, instead lead it through social media. He is actively leading the Left campaign,” CPM state secretary incharge A Vijayaraghavan told TNIE. He said Pinarayi will inaugurate the LDF’s web rally at 6pm on Saturday. It is expected to draw 50 lakh people.

“At the rally, to be held virtually in view of the Covid restrictions, the CM will speak about the Left government’s achievements and the Left stance on various issues in the current political scenario,” said Vijayaraghavan. Politburo member M A Baby too said Pinarayi has been firmly leading the Left front’s election campaign. “The decision that the CM should not go for physical campaigning was taken by the party keeping the Covid situation in mind,” Baby said in the state capital.

‘CM’s photo is not the prime aspect’

“Utmost care is needed in this time of Covid spread. Further, Pinarayi, who is leading the Left campaign, should stay fully healthy. There can’t be any lapse or lackadaisical approach. Hence we took the decision,” said M A Baby. CPM central committee member M V Govindan said Pinarayi’s energy is the Left front’s driving force. “The CM’s photo or his physical presence is not the most important aspect in this election. As far as the Left is concerned, his energy is the biggest driving force for the Left,” he said on the sidelines of election campaign in Alappuzha.

Oppn’s criticism

