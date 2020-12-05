STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pinarayi Left front’s leader, his energy its driving force: CPM

Politburo member M A Baby too said Pinarayi has been firmly leading the Left front’s election campaign.

Published: 05th December 2020 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the first phase of the crucial local body elections just three days away, the CPM has rallied strongly behind Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying he is the leader of the Left Democratic Front. Opposition UDF and BJP have questioned the physical absence of Pinarayi — who has been using the virtual platforms — at campaigning, alleging that he has been reluctant due to the allegations — mainly about the gold smuggling case — related to his office. But the CPM countered it by saying “it’s not his presence but energy that acts as the Left front’s driving force”.

UDF convenor M M Hassan had triggered the debate on CM’s online campaigning when he said “the CM and other CPM leaders were afraid to meet the people.” Congress MP K Sudhakaran echoed the view. BJP state chief K Surendran went a step further and alleged the Left candidates were reluctant to have Pinarayi campaign for them. “Candidates are not keen on the chief minister campaigning for them, as they feel it may lead to their defeat.

That’s why you don’t see any posters of him,” he said. The CPM leadership dismissed the charges. “It was collectively decided that the CM need not go for physical campaigning, instead lead it through social media. He is actively leading the Left campaign,” CPM state secretary incharge A Vijayaraghavan told TNIE. He said Pinarayi will inaugurate the LDF’s web rally at 6pm on Saturday. It is expected to draw 50 lakh people.

“At the rally, to be held virtually in view of the Covid restrictions, the CM will speak about the Left government’s achievements and the Left stance on various issues in the current political scenario,” said Vijayaraghavan. Politburo member M A Baby too said Pinarayi has been firmly leading the Left front’s election campaign. “The decision that the CM should not go for physical campaigning was taken by the party keeping the Covid situation in mind,” Baby said in the state capital.

‘CM’s photo is not the prime aspect’

“Utmost care is needed in this time of Covid spread. Further, Pinarayi, who is leading the Left campaign, should stay fully healthy. There can’t be any lapse or lackadaisical approach. Hence we took the decision,” said M A Baby. CPM central committee member M V Govindan said Pinarayi’s energy is the Left front’s driving force. “The CM’s photo or his physical presence is not the most important aspect in this election. As far as the Left is concerned, his energy is the biggest driving force for the Left,” he said on the sidelines of election campaign in Alappuzha.

Oppn’s criticism

Congress leaders M M Hassan and K Sudhakaran said Pinarayi Vijayan was afraid to meet people while BJP state chief K Surendran alleged the LDF candidates were reluctant to have the CM campaign for them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Pinarayi Vijayan Left
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp