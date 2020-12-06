STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

A treacherous jungle trek lies ahead for 30 voters in Wayanad

According to Ali, who has visited Parappanpara seven times, the climb back to the valley is an even bigger struggle.

Published: 06th December 2020 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

UDF candidate R Yamuna (right) seeking votes from residents of the Cholanayka settlement at Parappanpara in Wayanad. (Photo | EPS) 

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

VADUVANCHAL (WAYANAD): Home  to around 1,36,000 adivasi people, Wayanad may sure have the highest tribal population in the state, but the 30 odd voters from the Cholanayka community may arguably be the most reclusive of the lot.

Categorised as a ‘particularly vulnerable tribal group’ (PVTG), this 42-member tribe has settled along the banks of river Chaliyar in the interior forest of Parappanpara, which shares borders with Nilambur and Tamil Nadu. If they seek to exercise their voting right on December 10, these 15 women and men each will have to reach the polling booth at the Vaduvanchal Samskarika Nilayam in Moopainad grama panchayat, after completing a three-hour-long strenuous trek through a dense and treacherous jungle trail.

According to Integrated Tribal Development Programme (ITDP) district project Officer C Cheriyan, Parappanpara is the most inaccessible of all the tribal settlements in the district. It’s not the distance, but the geography that makes the area so difficult to access, he said.

“One has to first climb down the steep terrain from the Sunrise Valley in Moopainad to reach a dense forest, which is inhabited by wild animals. After another strenuous trek of about three kilometres from there, we will finally arrive at Parappanpara,” said Akber Ali, committed social worker (CSW) of the Tribal Welfare department.

According to Ali, who has visited Parappanpara seven times, the climb back to the valley is an even bigger struggle. “It would take at least four hours for an average person to return to the valley. So while coming back, we usually take the Nilambur route, which is about 20km long. But the trek is plain sailing for the Cholanayka people. Even pregnant women climb the forest with ease. They are healthy and beautiful,” Ali said.

From caves to huts
It has not been long since the government reached out to the Cholanaykas of Parappanpara, who were put up in rock caves until then. “They were exposed to civilisation in 2008 through government programmes like immunisation. Later, they built huts using bamboo poles and grass on a raised height. Some had laid aluminium sheets provided by the forest department on top of their huts.

The 42 tribe members currently stay in nine such huts in Parappanpara. Earlier, they were averse to the idea of groceries supplied by the grama panchayat, as they didn’t know how to use it,” explained P Hariharan, the ward member. It was as late in 2014 that their voters identity cards were issued to them. Following this, 18 Cholanaykas cast their vote in the 2016 Assembly elections. 

Currently, a 65-year old Cheriya Velutha is the ‘mooppan’ (chieftain) of the settlement. “They catch fish from the Chaliyar river and cultivate pepper, elephant yam and other tubular crops. Once in a while, they come out of forest to Nilambur or Kadachikunnu, where they sell the forest produce they have collected, including honey and medicinal plants.

Four kids here have passed SSLC from the Model Residential School in Noolpuzha,” said Akber Ali, adding that the community was living in perfect harmony with nature.The only person from the community to have made a permanent shift from the pristine forest to the town is Babu Parappanpara, who got a job as a forest watcher in 2014.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wayanad Local body polls
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp