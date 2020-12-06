A treacherous jungle trek lies ahead for 30 voters in Wayanad

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

VADUVANCHAL (WAYANAD): Home to around 1,36,000 adivasi people, Wayanad may sure have the highest tribal population in the state, but the 30 odd voters from the Cholanayka community may arguably be the most reclusive of the lot.

Categorised as a ‘particularly vulnerable tribal group’ (PVTG), this 42-member tribe has settled along the banks of river Chaliyar in the interior forest of Parappanpara, which shares borders with Nilambur and Tamil Nadu. If they seek to exercise their voting right on December 10, these 15 women and men each will have to reach the polling booth at the Vaduvanchal Samskarika Nilayam in Moopainad grama panchayat, after completing a three-hour-long strenuous trek through a dense and treacherous jungle trail.

According to Integrated Tribal Development Programme (ITDP) district project Officer C Cheriyan, Parappanpara is the most inaccessible of all the tribal settlements in the district. It’s not the distance, but the geography that makes the area so difficult to access, he said.

“One has to first climb down the steep terrain from the Sunrise Valley in Moopainad to reach a dense forest, which is inhabited by wild animals. After another strenuous trek of about three kilometres from there, we will finally arrive at Parappanpara,” said Akber Ali, committed social worker (CSW) of the Tribal Welfare department.

According to Ali, who has visited Parappanpara seven times, the climb back to the valley is an even bigger struggle. “It would take at least four hours for an average person to return to the valley. So while coming back, we usually take the Nilambur route, which is about 20km long. But the trek is plain sailing for the Cholanayka people. Even pregnant women climb the forest with ease. They are healthy and beautiful,” Ali said.

From caves to huts

It has not been long since the government reached out to the Cholanaykas of Parappanpara, who were put up in rock caves until then. “They were exposed to civilisation in 2008 through government programmes like immunisation. Later, they built huts using bamboo poles and grass on a raised height. Some had laid aluminium sheets provided by the forest department on top of their huts.

The 42 tribe members currently stay in nine such huts in Parappanpara. Earlier, they were averse to the idea of groceries supplied by the grama panchayat, as they didn’t know how to use it,” explained P Hariharan, the ward member. It was as late in 2014 that their voters identity cards were issued to them. Following this, 18 Cholanaykas cast their vote in the 2016 Assembly elections.

Currently, a 65-year old Cheriya Velutha is the ‘mooppan’ (chieftain) of the settlement. “They catch fish from the Chaliyar river and cultivate pepper, elephant yam and other tubular crops. Once in a while, they come out of forest to Nilambur or Kadachikunnu, where they sell the forest produce they have collected, including honey and medicinal plants.

Four kids here have passed SSLC from the Model Residential School in Noolpuzha,” said Akber Ali, adding that the community was living in perfect harmony with nature.The only person from the community to have made a permanent shift from the pristine forest to the town is Babu Parappanpara, who got a job as a forest watcher in 2014.