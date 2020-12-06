‘Allow school-based sessions for Classes X & XII’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of CBSE clarifying that it will conduct the Class X and XII exams in March next year, the Council of CBSE Schools Kerala (CCSK) has urged the state government to allow offline, school-based doubt clearance sessions for students of these classes.The demand from CCSK, that represents over 800 CBSE schools in the state, came in the wake of the state government allowing tuition centres, with a maximum of 100 students, to function.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CCSK pointed out that conducting face-to-face sessions in schools was important to clear the doubts of students facing the Board examination. The Council pointed out that schools were flooded with queries in this regard from anxious students and parents. The CSSK, in its letter, also assured that all safeguards as laid down in the Covid protocol will be observed in schools. The sessions will be conducted in separate batches to prevent any sort of crowding.

The chief minister had earlier said that the government would consider reopening educational institutions for higher classes if Covid cases continued to dip steadily. “With health authorities predicting that Covid cases are likely to spike immediately after the local body election, chances of reopening schools even for doubt clearance sessions in December looks bleak,” said a senior official with the General Education Department.

Meanwhile, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations has written to various state governments to allow schools to re-open, especially for students of Class X and XII, from January 4, 2021. The national board said these school-based sessions can be used for project work and for doubt clearance.