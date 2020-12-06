Customs grills Unitac Builders MD in currency smuggling case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs probing smuggling of US dollars from India to a foreign country by former finance head of UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram interrogated Santhosh Eapen, MD of Unitac Builders, which was given contract for executing the controversial LIFE Mission project in Wadakkancherry, on Saturday. Eapen was summoned after it was revealed that the 1.9 lakh US dollars smuggled out by Egyptian national Khalid Ali Shoukry while returning to Cairo was the kickback received from LIFE Mission project.

He had admitted that around Rs 3.8 crore was given as commission to Khalid for the Wadakkancherry project, funded by UAE Red Crescent.