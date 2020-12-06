ED seeks details of ULCCS’ projects, financial dealings

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has directed the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS) to submit details of its financial transactions and ongoing or completed projects over the past five years. The ED had conducted an inspection at the ULCCS headquarters in Madapally, Kozhikode, on November 30.

The move comes as part of a preliminary investigation the ED has launched into the ULCCS under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The central agency will register a case against the cooperative society, if it finds any discrepancy while verifying the records.

The ULCCS came under the ED scanner after investigations revealed that C M Raveendran, additional private secretary to the chief minister, allegedly violated rules to allocate several government projects to the firm.