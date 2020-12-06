Fake certificate: Police likely to quiz Swapna and probe conspiracy angle

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment police probing the fake degree certificate case involving Swapna Suresh, key accused in gold smuggling via the diplomatic route, are likely to interrogate her soon in jail. Since Swapna is in customs’ custody in Kochi, the probe team will question her only after the custody period ends.

Besides, the police will soon approach the court seeking permission to quiz her in jail. The police are also investigating the conspiracy angle after it emerged during the preliminary probe that Swapna had been given appointment in the Space Park project of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited (KSITIL) under the IT department through illegal means.