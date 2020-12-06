STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gujarati Street of ‘Vietnam Colony’ fame to get a makeover

Under the Alappuzha Heritage Project to conserve the old port town, buildings in the location that gave a perfect setting to the Mohanlal-starrer are set to be renovated, reports Biju E Paul 

Published: 06th December 2020 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

+Ve  ALAPPUZHA:
ith its old mansions built in the pre-independence era, the Gujarati Street gave a perfect setting to the 1992 Malayalam blockbuster Vietnam Colony. The hilarious moments depicting a series of events where a builder wants to evict the residents and develop the area are etched in almost every Malayali’s memory. While the Mohanlal-starrer ended in favour of the residents, the old buildings are now in a dilapidated state. 

But the Alappuzha Heritage Project offers a ray of hope. For the state government is planning to renovate the structures by conserving their antiquity and architecture. According to Dhruvkumar Pandya, a Gujarati community member, the government has been reconstructing buildings owned by the community in the street. “The government will renovate the buildings by spending its own money if the owners wish to conserve them.  If the owners are willing to convert the renovated structures into museums for exhibition, the government will sign an agreement with them for profit sharing. Otherwise the building will be renovated without affecting their antiquity and handed over to the owners,” Dhruv said.

Many buildings in the street are in a poor state, with a portion of one of the buildings caving in during the last rainy season.The military canteen buildi ng situated in the street was constructed during the British era.  Later it was bought by Kachi-Meman community , which sold it to the Gujarati Jain community.  A few buildings are owned by the Sanathan Vaishnav Mahan and some others by the Jain Temple trust.

Some owners fear they may lose rights over the buildings after the government renovates them. This is delaying the hand-over. “If the government spends crores for the renovation, it may demand money from us later. We won’t be able to shell out such huge amounts. So we haven’t decided on handing over the buildings for renovation,” said a community member.The government has already begun the renovation of Anil Seth’s house after signing an agreement with him. A few other old buildings are also being renovated. Along with the reconstruction, the landmark Triple Bridge will also get a makeover.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp