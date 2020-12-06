STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MHA withdraws security cover for Customs

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to withdraw the security cover provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to the Customs Commissionerate Preventive in Kochi.

File photo of M Sivasankar coming out of Office of the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) after questioning| Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to withdraw the security cover provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to the Customs Commissionerate Preventive in Kochi. The CRPF personnel were deployed considering threat to the security of the office and officers during the investigations in the gold smuggling through diplomatic channel case.

The MHA, in a letter to the ministry of finance (MoF) on Friday said that customs has been asked to request the state police to provide security to customs office and officials in Kochi. Customs also can explore obtaining Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security on a cost-reimbursement basis. 

Since August this year, CRPF persons were deployed to give security to customs office in Kochi and officials who are investigating the gold smuggling case. A joint survey is carried out every month to decide whether security cover by CRPF is required.

The decision is based on this survey. Customs Kochi unit on November 30, had written to MoF to extend the security service of CRPF. Customs will again write to MoF to ask MHA to reconsider the decision. It has also requested MoF to appoint CISF personnel in case MHA does not reconsider the request. 

ED to seek details of confession statements from customs
Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money trail behind the smuggling of gold using diplomatic baggage, will seek details from the customs about revelations made by accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith P S in their confession statements given before a magistrate, sources said. ED is looking to get the details of confession statement before it interrogates C M Raveendran, chief minister’s additional personal secretary, on December 10.

