Open poll campaign to end in five districts on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Open campaign will come to a close at 6 pm on Sunday in five districts where the first phase of local body election will be held on Tuesday. Only silent campaign will be allowed on Monday.

Owing to the Covid situation, the State Election Commission has prohibited the customary ‘grand finale’ or show or strength by political parties and candidates that usually marks the end of the open campaign.

The poll panel has already directed that only three vehicles will be allowed for roadshows taken out as part of the election campaign.

As many as 88,26,620 voters in five districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki - will cast their votes on Tuesday. Similarly, the open campaign will come to an end 48 hours before the close of polling in five districts going to polls in the second phase (December 10) and four districts in the third phase (December 14) as well.