Poll panel devises another option to ensure delivery of postal ballots

 The State Election Commission is taking all efforts to ensure that all voters who figure in the Certified List are allotted special postal ballots.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Election Commission is taking all efforts to ensure that all voters who figure in the Certified List are allotted special postal ballots. Certified list, handed over to the state poll panel by the Health Department daily, consists of details of voters who are either Covid positive or have been directed to undergo quarantine. 

At present, Special Polling Officers are engaged in distributing special postal ballots to such voters at their doorstep. These voters can cast vote and return the postal ballot to the visiting team or send it via post or through another person to the Returning Officer of the local body concerned. There is also another option of the special voter applying directly to the Returning Officer for the postal ballot and returning it after voting via post or through another person.

However, such applications should reach the Returning Officer before 3 pm on the day prior to the polling day.  In addition to these two options, the State Election Commission has come out with a third option as well. “The Commission has directed Returning Officers concerned to send the special ballot by post to the special voters in case the visiting team is not able to complete the process on a given day,” State Election Commissioner V Bhaskaran said. 

The Returning Officers will mark ‘SPB’ (special postal ballot) against the name of such voters in the electoral roll so that they will not be able to cast another vote. The objective was to ensure that all voters who figure in the Certified List till 3 pm on the day prior to voting day have access to postal ballots. The special voters have to ensure that the postal ballots reach the Returning Officer before the date of counting of votes (December 16). 

The state poll panel has already clarified that only those voters, who figure in the Certified List after 3 pm on the day prior to voting day, will be allowed to vote directly the next day. However, several conditions, including waiting till all normal voters have cast their ballot, have been placed for such voters.

Ban on liquor sale 
The State Election Commission has warned of strict action against those who sell or distribute liquor from 6 pm on Sunday till the close of polling in the five districts that go to polls on Tuesday. The commission has directed election officials and the police to enforce strict checking to curb availability of liquor during this period.

