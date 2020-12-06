STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala to move Supreme Court against farm laws this week

Amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation in the national capital, the state government will move the Supreme Court against the farm laws this week.

Barricades placed to stop farmers coming to Delhi during their protest march at Singhu border on Saturday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the ongoing farmers’ agitation in the national capital, the state government will move the Supreme Court against the farm laws this week. The state government took the decision on Saturday and directed the Advocate General to file the petition on Monday or Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave his nod for the proposal moved by Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar.

The state agriculture department had submitted a file in this regard to the Chief Minister’s Office, after obtaining legal advice from the state law department. On Saturday, the CM gave his assent and returned the file to the agriculture minister, who’ll refer it to the Advocate General directing to file it soon.

The state will approach the apex court questioning the Constitutional validity of the three farm laws brought out by the Centre. “The state has already received legal advice in this regard. The chief minister also gave his nod on Saturday. Since agriculture falls in the Concurrent List, the new legislations amount to infringement on the state’s rights. Now the APMC Act Amendments have been made applicable to all states. Also contract farming has been made applicable in all states. This cannot be accepted,” said minister V S Sunil Kumar.

Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday.
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
