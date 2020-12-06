To no more feel helpless, Disaster Clinics to train first responders across Kerala

By Express News Service

Baiju, 52, had no clue what to do when rushing waters inundated his house in Pathanamthitta during the 2018 flood. The sheer scale of the disaster left him shellshocked as fear and anxiety gripped his family. “We had never even imagined we would have to face such distress. We were marooned inside and couldn’t call for help. It was raining heavily. We had to spend an entire night, scared for our lives, on the second floor of our house,” recalls Baiju.

Today, however, he is a wiser man, well aware how to handle such disasters, and how to be prepared for the worst. The 2018 flood had caught Kerala on the wrong foot. Unpreparedness, inexperience and lack of awareness left people horror-struck, with the scars still fresh for many. In an effort to bring about a change in the event of such situations, Carithas India, the social wing of the Catholic Church, as part of its ‘Navjeevan’ programme -- Rebuilding Kerala -- is working to set up Disaster Clinics across the state.

The project aims to launch 310 centres in various panchayat wards vulnerable to disasters. As part of the project, in coordination with panchayats, volunteers will be identified in each ward. They will be trained in early warning, search and rescue, first aid, and camp management so that the administration would not be taken aback.

“Our aim is to equip the community for self-help in the event of a disaster,” said Abeesh Antony, the state in-charge of Disaster Clinics.“A lot of issues can be avoided with coordinated efforts, if the community functions as a team. Each of the four training segments will have 20 members. Officials from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority will train the team members, who will later work to spread awareness.”

While the centres for the clinics have been identified across the state, the Covid-19 outbreak hit their operations, Abeesh said.“In Ernakulam, the clinic has started full-fledged functioning. The idea was first mooted in 2019 to equip commoners to prepare themselves for a disaster, in partnership with the 32 dioceses of the Catholic Church in the state. With the help of the panchayat members in the respective wards, information regarding vulnerable areas and people is collected, and awareness is created. Information on important contact points during such situations is also provided. Village Disaster Management Committees have been formed, with 10-15 members each, for training,” he said.

Volunteers up to the age of 55 can be a part of the team. In many areas, youngsters below the age of 35 are actively involved in the programme. Sheena Antony, a volunteer also associated with the Wayanad Service Society, said, “Training sessions at the disaster clinics, which have attracted many people, have given renewed confidence to each resident in the area.”