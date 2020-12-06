STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Welcome to enter churches for prayers: Orthodox faction

The  Orthodox faction of the Malankara Church has welcomed the members of the Jacobites faction to enter churches for prayers.

Published: 06th December 2020 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

church-Christians

Representational Photo

By Express News Service

The move comes in the wake of Jacobites reiterating their plans to "re-enter the churches taken over by the Orthodox faction on December 13" and also go ahead with their protests.

Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Diascoros, synod secretary of the Orthodox Church, at a press conference here on Saturday said they have not forced anyone out of their parishes. “The Church never banned or refused any believer from entering their parishes as well. We never took a stand against the believers coming for prayers,” said the metropolitan.

However, he cautioned that the Orthodox faction will seek legal action if any ruckus is created to disrupt the peace. “Violating the court orders and disrupting the existing peaceful scenario at the parishes cannot be accepted. We welcome those who come to pray. However, when this series of protests are conducted, it would be wise to check whether they are for genuine .

All the courts have ruled in favour of the Church and we are only following them,” said the Metropolitan. The Orthodox faction has also urged the state government and authorities concerned to take necessary actions if protests take a violent turn.  

Jacobite  faction to hold series of protests

Fr Johns Abraham Konat, spokesperson of the Church, also took part in the press conference. On Saturday, the Jacobite faction held a press conference here to announce its protests, against the ‘injustices’ meted out to them and the forceful taking over of their churches, from Sunday. 

The Jacobite faction has also decided to go ahead with their protests seeking ordinance. The protests will be held in three phases and a 151-member protest coordinating committee has also been formed. “For long we have been denied justice. We cannot give up any more of our churches. There should be a solution for this and the government should come up with an ordinance so that we can have rights on our churches,” said Metropolitan Thomas Mar Alexandrios, convenor of the protest coordination committee, at the press meet.

PLAN OF ACTION
Phase I — A rely hunger strike will be staged in front of the 52 parishes taken over by Orthodox on Sunday. 
Phase II — On Dec 13, members of the Jacobite faction will enter 52 parishes for prayers and a march will be held led by Metropolitans and priests to the churches recently taken over. 
On Dec 29, a protest march will be organised to Secretariat seeking the ordinance. 
Phase III — On Jan 1, it will conduct an indefinite strike seeking ordinance and marches  to Collectorates in all districts.

