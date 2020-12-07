AIADMK, AAP & Shiv Sena eye gains in Kerala

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: If you thought the local body polls would mostly be a contest between LDF, UDF and NDA, think again.Regional parties of the country, especially those in power in other states, are also trying their luck in the elections by fielding candidates in various wards.

Aam Aadmi Party, which is in power in Delhi, AIADMK, the party in power in Tamil Nadu, and Shiv Sena, a key partner in Maharashtra’s ruling alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi, are fighting the Kerala local body polls in a bid to expand their wings across the state.

While AAP looks to strengthen its organisational structure post elections, AIADMK aims at scaling up its presence here by doubling the number of its representatives.

AIADMK

TN’s ruling party has fielded 118 candidates — 68 in Idukki, 42 in Palakkad, seven in Thiruvananthapuram and one in Pathanamthitta. Though part of the BJP-led NDA nationally, AIADMK is contesting independently in Kerala. Its candidates are contesting on the ‘hat’ symbol as ‘two leaves’, its official symbol in Tamil Nadu, is the official mark of the Jose K Mani-led KC(M) here. In 2015, AIADMK won a few seats in grama panchayats in Idukki and Palakkad and its representative served as president of Peermade panchayat.

Candidates

AIADMK:118

AAP : 200



AAP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, which won a local body seat in Alappuzha in a bypoll a few years ago, aims to expand its reach in Kerala by banking on its anti-corruption image and new-generation style of functioning. the party has fielded around 200 candidates here under its official symbol ‘broom’. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P C Cyriac was recently appointed the coordinator of the party’s state election committee and a six-member team led by him picked AAP’s candidates for the polls.

Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena, which formed its Kerala unit in 1990, is also looking to make significant gains in the elections. While it has backed an independent in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Shiv Sena has fielded candidates in other local bodies on its official symbol ‘bow and arrow’.

Notable absence?

Though JD(U) and Trinamool Congress, the parties in power in Bihar and West Bengal, respectively, have active units in Kerala, their electioneering remains invisible even as the first phase of the elections in the state is just a day away.