Chennithala counters CPM charge of having BJP nexus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the CPM is taking anticipatory bail when defeat is looming large by alleging a UDF-BJP nexus. Chennithala said that the real nexus is between the LDF and BJP following the favours received from the Central government in the SNC-Lavalin case in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is an accused.

After Pinarayi’s outburst against the UDF in the last two days, CPM state secretary in -charge A Vijayaraghavan and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran alleged the UDF-BJP nexus. This led Chennithala to claim that the LDF is frantic in the face of an imminent defeat in the local body elections making CPM leaders unleash a tirade against Opposition. He alleged that the three CPM leaders are spreading a false propaganda against UDF. “The LDF has been unable to field the chief minister in campaigning. The LDF has realised that the UDF will romp home which has prompted them to come up with false campaigns and playing the communal card. It is the LDF and CPM which have resorted to form an unholy nexus with the BJP across the state,” said Chennithala.

CM knows about 3 ministers involved in gold smuggling: P K Krishnadas

Palakkad: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan must be aware of the three ministers in his cabinet who have been involved in gold smuggling and reverse hawala operations as he is privy to the intelligence inputs received by the government, said BJP state executive committee member P K Krishnadas. The chief minister must reveal their names and sack them, he demanded, while addressing a meet the press programme organised by the Palakkad Press Club on Sunday. Krishnadas said the coming local body elections would witness a stellar performance by the BJP. The UDF has entered into an understanding with the Welfare Party owing allegiance to the Jamaat-e-Islami and the LDF has an understanding with the SDPI, he added.