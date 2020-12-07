STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennithala counters CPM charge of having BJP nexus

The LDF has realised that the UDF will romp home which has prompted them to come up with false campaigns and playing the communal card.

Published: 07th December 2020 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the CPM is taking anticipatory bail when defeat is looming large by alleging a UDF-BJP nexus. Chennithala said that the real nexus is between the LDF and BJP following the favours received from the Central government in the SNC-Lavalin case in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is an accused.

After Pinarayi’s outburst against the UDF in the last two days, CPM state secretary in -charge A Vijayaraghavan and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran alleged the UDF-BJP nexus. This led Chennithala to claim that the LDF is frantic in the face of an imminent defeat in the local body elections making CPM leaders unleash a tirade against Opposition. He alleged that the three CPM leaders are spreading a false propaganda against UDF.  “The LDF has been unable to field the chief minister in campaigning. The LDF has realised that the UDF will romp home which has prompted them to come up with false campaigns and playing the communal card. It is the LDF and CPM which have resorted to form an unholy nexus with the BJP across the state,” said Chennithala. 

CM knows about 3 ministers involved in gold smuggling: P K Krishnadas
Palakkad: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan must be aware of the three ministers in his cabinet who have been involved in gold smuggling and reverse hawala operations as he is privy to the intelligence inputs received by the government, said BJP state executive committee member P K Krishnadas. The chief minister must reveal their names and sack them, he demanded, while addressing a meet the press programme organised by the Palakkad Press Club on Sunday. Krishnadas said the coming local body elections would witness a stellar performance by the BJP. The UDF has entered into an understanding with the Welfare Party owing allegiance to the Jamaat-e-Islami and the LDF has an understanding with the SDPI, he added. 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

