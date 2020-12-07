STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Confusion in Cong over local-level adjustments with fringe parties

However, Hassan clarified to TNIE that the talk about the confusion is the agenda set by certain media organisations which have allegiance to the CPM.

Published: 07th December 2020 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress leadership’s frequent change of stand in favour and against local-level adjustments with the Welfare Party of India has set the alarm bells ringing in the party with just two days left for the local body elections. It shows the lack of consultation among top leaders which has left other leaders red faced.

If KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran’s firm stand in Kallamala block division in Vadakara had caused much hardship to the party initially, his stand against WPI has triggered yet another issue now.
At the last high-power Congress Political Affairs Committee meeting held here and the full-day liaison committee meeting of UDF leadership in Kochi had decided to go for local-level adjustments with fringe elements.

Accordingly, the DCC leaders in northern districts decided to seek the support of parties like WPI and Revolutionary Marxist Party of India. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, all 20 UDF candidates had benefited from the support of these fringe parties and the LDF had to be content with just one seat in Alappuzha. 

The person who benefited the most was Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan who got the wholehearted support of both WPI and RMPI which saw CPM’s P Jayarajan being defeated by 84,633 votes.“In Kuttiyadi division in Kozhikode district, I had attended the election conventions of a few independent candidates belonging to WPI on Saturday. These are local-level adjustments with fringe partes and not an alliance. It will help the Congress in the three-tier local body elections,” Muraleedharan told TNIE.

What has caused confusion among the Congress workers is the stand taken by Mullappally who maintained that the party has not taken any stand in favour of the WPI. This stand has been rejected by former chief minister Oommen Chandy and also UDF convener M M Hassan. On Saturday, AICC organising general secretary K C Venugopal, MP, too opined in Alappuzha that the KPCC has not decided to have an alliance with anyone.However, Hassan clarified to TNIE that the talk about the confusion is the agenda set by certain media organisations which have allegiance to the CPM.

