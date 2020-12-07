STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Crowded’ first phase poll campaign finale triggers fear of Covid surge

All these were brazenly violated in campaigning and the Covid spread rate would be beyond the normal epidemiological projections.

Published: 07th December 2020 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 04:30 AM

LDF workers raise slogans after gathering at Nedunkadu in Thiruvananthapuram on the final day of open campaigning for the first phase of the local body election on Sunday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As feared by health experts, the final hours of the open campaigning in the first phase of local body elections in five districts on Sunday saw all three political fronts throwing the Covid-19 protocol to the wind in many places. 

The open campaigning ended in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki at 6pm on Sunday. Though the high-voltage finale of campaigning titled ‘Kalashakottu’ was not allowed by the State Election Commission, workers of the three major political fronts hit the streets with road shows and rallies.

In Kollam, workers of the UDF and the LDF clashed with each other. In some places like Kanjirampara in Thiruvananthapuram and Kummamkallu in Idukki, workers organised ‘Kalashakottu’ despite the restrictions, raising the apprehension of a surge in Covid cases after the elections.

Dr Mohammed Asheel, executive director, Kerala Social Security Mission, told TNIE that the state will have to pay a heavy price for violating the Covid guidelines. “As part of Covid prevention measures, people have been instructed to avoid close contact, crowding and closed areas.

All these were brazenly violated in campaigning and the Covid spread rate would be beyond the normal epidemiological projections. If the normal average per day cases was in the range of 60,000 to 70,000 before the US elections, the cases there surged to around two lakh after the presidential election. The situation would not be much different in Kerala as the Covid guidelines were clearly violated in the state,” he said.

Close to 88.62 lakh people will come out on Tuesday to exercise their franchise in the elections in five southern districts.The final day of campaigning also witnessed a bitter verbal duel among leaders of the rival fronts. 

CM to reach Kannur today
Amid the Opposition’s accusation that he was shying away from the poll campaign because he has become a liability to LDF, CM Pinarayi Vijayan will visit Kannur for five days from Monday to assess the CPM’s poll preparations. He is expected to attend the party’s panch-ayat committee election meeting in his constituency Dharmadam.

