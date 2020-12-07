Kerala local body polls: Arrangements being made for first phase in five districts 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Arrangements are being made for the first phase of local body election in five districts, to be held on Tuesday. This is the first election to be held in the state amid the Covid pandemic.

A total of 88.26 lakh voters in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki are set to cast their votes in 11,225 polling stations on Tuesday. Distribution of polling material for the five districts began from 8 am at various centres. The process of sanitising polling stations also began on Monday with soap and water being arranged outside the polling booths for voters.

For the first time, a polling official will be deployed exclusively at the polling booth to ensure that Covid protocol is being followed. Lines were drawn in polling booths with markings for voters to stand in queue while maintaining social distancing. Only three voters will be permitted at a time inside the polling booth.

A total of 16,968 police personnel have been deployed for security from 6 am on Monday at various polling stations. As many as 56,122 officials have been assigned for polling duty. The voting time is from 7 am to 6 pm.

Voters who have tested positive, or have been directed to undergo quarantine, after 3 pm on Monday will be allowed to vote in the polling booth after all other voters in the queue have finished casting their votes.

Covid protocol violated?

Heavy rush was witnessed at Sarvodaya School at Mar Ivanios Vidyanagar in the capital where distribution of polling material for the all 100 wards of the city Corporation is being done. Despite the State Election Commission arranging the polling material in the buses meant for poll officials to prevent overcrowding, the attempts at crowd control did not succeed.

There were complaints of large-scale violation of Covid protocol at the distribution centre. Thiruvananthapuram Sub Collector maintained that the rush was witnessed only in the initial hours. The Corporation Secretary complained that polling officials deliberately created confusion and threw Covid protocol to the winds.

Meanwhile, Health Minister KK Shailaja warned officials not to lower the vigil against Covid. She directed officials to ensure that the Covid protocol laid down by the Health Department is strictly followed during the entire election process.