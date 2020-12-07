STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala local body polls: Arrangements being made for first phase in five districts 

Lines were drawn in polling booths with markings for voters to stand in queue while maintaining social distancing.

Published: 07th December 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Distribution of polling material for the five districts began from 8 am at various centres. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Arrangements are being made for the first phase of local body election in five districts, to be held on Tuesday. This is the first election to be held in the state amid the Covid pandemic.

A total of 88.26 lakh voters in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki are set to cast their votes in 11,225 polling stations on Tuesday. Distribution of polling material for the five districts began from 8 am at various centres. The process of sanitising polling stations also began on Monday with soap and water being arranged outside the polling booths for voters.

For the first time, a polling official will be deployed exclusively at the polling booth to ensure that Covid protocol is being followed. Lines were drawn in polling booths with markings for voters to stand in queue while maintaining social distancing. Only three voters will be permitted at a time inside the polling booth.

A total of 16,968 police personnel have been deployed for security from 6 am on Monday at various polling stations. As many as 56,122 officials have been assigned for polling duty. The voting time is from 7 am to 6 pm.

Voters who have tested positive, or have been directed to undergo quarantine, after 3 pm on Monday will be allowed to vote in the polling booth after all other voters in the queue have finished casting their votes.

Covid protocol violated?

Heavy rush was witnessed at Sarvodaya School at Mar Ivanios Vidyanagar in the capital where distribution of polling material for the all 100 wards of the city Corporation is being done. Despite the State Election Commission arranging the polling material in the buses meant for poll officials to prevent overcrowding, the attempts at crowd control did not succeed.

There were complaints of large-scale violation of Covid protocol at the distribution centre. Thiruvananthapuram Sub Collector maintained that the rush was witnessed only in the initial hours. The Corporation Secretary complained that polling officials deliberately created confusion and threw Covid protocol to the winds.

Meanwhile, Health Minister KK Shailaja warned officials not to lower the vigil against Covid. She directed officials to ensure that the Covid protocol laid down by the Health Department is strictly followed during the entire election process.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala civic body polls Kerala local body elections Kerala elections Kerala Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus covid protocol
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp