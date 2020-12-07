STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala local body polls: Fronts tense as election day dawns amid COVID 'worries'

The candidates fear that there will be a drop in the polling percentage as the elderly and those suffering from ailments will be reluctant to visit polling booths.

Published: 07th December 2020 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

Polling officials carry voting machines and other polling equipments from SN College Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram for the local body polls.

Polling officials carry voting machines and other polling equipments from SN College Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram for the local body polls. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

IDUKKI: It was a lack lustre election campaign with the usual fervour missing due to the Covid restrictions. The campaign was a subdued affair as the restrictions had imposed limits on corner meetings, processions and show of strength. 

The voters have kept the cards close to their chest, which adds to the worries of the contestants.

The candidates fear that there will be a drop in the polling percentage as the elderly and those suffering from ailments will be reluctant to visit polling booths.

There are 9,01,593 voters in the district. Elections are being conducted to 792 wards in 52 grama panchayats, 104 divisions in eight blocks, 16 district panchayat divisions and 69 wards of two municipalities.

ALSO READ | Hours before civic body polls, CPM worker stabbed to death in Kollam, hartal in five panchayats

There are 1,453 polling booths in the district, of which 197 have been listed as sensitive and 3,213  candidates are in the fray.

The district is known as a UDF bastion but the Left has also shown its strength.

However this election is seen as a litmus test for the Jose K Mani faction and the rival P J Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress to demonstrate that the spilt has not eroded their respective support base. 

The high ranges are considered the traditional support base of Mani group but the  Congress believes 
the voters are not enthused by Jose K Mani's decision to switch allegiance to the Left. The LDF, though, is confident that Jose faction's entry will help consolidate its position in the high ranges.

ALSO READ | Kerala local body polls: Arrangements being made for first phase in five districts

The Moolamattom district panchayat division is witnessing a tight contest between Joseph group district president N K Joseph and Jose faction steering committee member Reji Kunnankatt.

The LDF had won 27 of the 52 panchayats in 2015. However, the UDF had the upper hand as it wrested power in six of the eight blocks and won 10  district panchayat divisions. It also managed to win both Kattappana and Thodupuzha municipalities.

Most of the LDF candidates in Kattappana and Thodupuzha municipalities are contesting as independents. A lone candidate in Thodupuzha and six people in Kattappana are contesting on the party symbol.

The BJP, which had emerged victorious in seven seats in Thodupuzha municipality in 2015, has sounded upbeat on wresting power this time. The party has made inroads into the plantation sector and hence expects to make its presence felt.

ALSO READ | Lone transgender candidate looks to create history

"The party will spring a surprise in Idukki this time. Besides winning Thodupuzha municipality we will win wrest power in a few panchayats. There is a visible change in the attitude of the Christian community which will reflect in the polls," said K S Aji, BJP district chief.

Despite the rebel menace, the Congress is gung-ho on continuing its dominance here.

"There are a few rebels, but it will not affect our prospects. The anti-CPM feeling is strong among the voters and the resentment of farmers will benefit us," said Ibrahimbutty Kallar, president, DCC.

But the CPM is confident of ending the UDF supremacy. 

"The development and welfare policies of the LDF government will turn the tide in our favour. The state effectively contained the Covid spread and ensured free treatment. Plus there is the presence of Jose faction," said K K Jayachandran,  district secretary, CPM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Local Body Polls Kerala Polls
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp