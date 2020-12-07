Kerala local body polls: Fronts tense as election day dawns amid COVID 'worries'

Manoj Viswanathan By

IDUKKI: It was a lack lustre election campaign with the usual fervour missing due to the Covid restrictions. The campaign was a subdued affair as the restrictions had imposed limits on corner meetings, processions and show of strength.

The voters have kept the cards close to their chest, which adds to the worries of the contestants.

The candidates fear that there will be a drop in the polling percentage as the elderly and those suffering from ailments will be reluctant to visit polling booths.

There are 9,01,593 voters in the district. Elections are being conducted to 792 wards in 52 grama panchayats, 104 divisions in eight blocks, 16 district panchayat divisions and 69 wards of two municipalities.

There are 1,453 polling booths in the district, of which 197 have been listed as sensitive and 3,213 candidates are in the fray.

The district is known as a UDF bastion but the Left has also shown its strength.

However this election is seen as a litmus test for the Jose K Mani faction and the rival P J Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress to demonstrate that the spilt has not eroded their respective support base.

The high ranges are considered the traditional support base of Mani group but the Congress believes

the voters are not enthused by Jose K Mani's decision to switch allegiance to the Left. The LDF, though, is confident that Jose faction's entry will help consolidate its position in the high ranges.

The Moolamattom district panchayat division is witnessing a tight contest between Joseph group district president N K Joseph and Jose faction steering committee member Reji Kunnankatt.

The LDF had won 27 of the 52 panchayats in 2015. However, the UDF had the upper hand as it wrested power in six of the eight blocks and won 10 district panchayat divisions. It also managed to win both Kattappana and Thodupuzha municipalities.

Most of the LDF candidates in Kattappana and Thodupuzha municipalities are contesting as independents. A lone candidate in Thodupuzha and six people in Kattappana are contesting on the party symbol.

The BJP, which had emerged victorious in seven seats in Thodupuzha municipality in 2015, has sounded upbeat on wresting power this time. The party has made inroads into the plantation sector and hence expects to make its presence felt.

"The party will spring a surprise in Idukki this time. Besides winning Thodupuzha municipality we will win wrest power in a few panchayats. There is a visible change in the attitude of the Christian community which will reflect in the polls," said K S Aji, BJP district chief.

Despite the rebel menace, the Congress is gung-ho on continuing its dominance here.

"There are a few rebels, but it will not affect our prospects. The anti-CPM feeling is strong among the voters and the resentment of farmers will benefit us," said Ibrahimbutty Kallar, president, DCC.

But the CPM is confident of ending the UDF supremacy.

"The development and welfare policies of the LDF government will turn the tide in our favour. The state effectively contained the Covid spread and ensured free treatment. Plus there is the presence of Jose faction," said K K Jayachandran, district secretary, CPM.