Kerala local body polls: Lone transgender candidate looks to create history

When the nominations were filed, there were three transgender candidates in the fray in the local body polls.

Published: 07th December 2020 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By M A Rajeev Kumar
Express News Service

KANNUR: When the nominations were filed, there were three transgender candidates in the fray in the local body polls. However, only one could make it in the final list post scrutiny.“Let’s see what happens when a person like me contests. We have the same rights as others around me. I too want to be part of this democratic process,” said a visibly-excited K Sneha, the only transgender person among the 74,889 candidates contesting in the local body polls.

“Two more transgender persons had filed nomination papers from other wards. However, their candidature was rejected on technical grounds,” said the resident of Samajvadi Colony in Kannur who is contesting as an independent candidate from Kizhunna ward of Kannur Corporation.

“I have been living in the colony for several years. I know the people here and they know me,” said Sneha. She said in every election, candidates from various parties visit the colony and make promises to the residents.

“However, nothing substantial has been done in Kizhunna so far. The roads are in pathetic condition, there is severe water scarcity especially during summer and the elderly and other deserving groups are being denied pension. People would like a change so that development, in its true sense, takes place here. Change is needed so that people get to enjoy the benefits of local self-governance,” said Sneha. 

She said she has been campaigning hard with some supporters since the day she filed her nomination papers. “I am getting people’s love and consideration wherever I go. People are complaining about the lack of streetlights and a dispensary here,” she said. 

She alleged that during the early days of the pandemic, residents of the colony were seen as a “wretched lot by all” and even government officials did not care about their problems. “Whether I win or lose is another matter. Whatever happens, I will work with the people of Kizhunna,” she said.

