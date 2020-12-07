STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two migrant workers hacked to death in Kerala by co-worker, all three from Jharkhand

When the cops led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of Kattappana N C Rajmohan went to nab the accused, he attacked the team with a machete. The DySp sustained injuries on his leg.

Sanjay Bakshi, the alleged killer is also from Jharkhand. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Two migrant workers were hacked to death by a co-worker at Erattayar in Kerala's Idukki district on Sunday night. In the attack, the wife of one of the deceased was also seriously injured.

The deceased have been identified as Jams Marandi and Sukhlal Marandi -- both belonging to Godda district in Jharkhand. Sanjay Bakshi, the alleged killer, who was arrested after a tussle with the police, is also from Jharkhand.

Cops at Vandanmedu police station, who are investigating the murders, said a clear picture as to what led to the twin murders will be arrived at only after the injured woman (Vasanthi, wife of Sukhlal) gives a statement.

"The incident happened at around 11 pm on Sunday," said a police officer. According to him, as per primary probe, a dispute over a loan of Rs 7,000 led to an altercation and finally the murders.

"All the three are from Jharkhand. They were working at a cardamom estate belonging to a man called George. While two of them, Jams Marandi and Sanjay Bakshi are bachelors, Sukhlal Marandi was living with his wife Vasanthi," said the cop. Reports said Sukhlal slit the throats of the two and also grievously injured Vasanthi in the head.  

When the cops led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of Kattappana N C Rajmohan went to nab the accused, he attacked the team with a machete. The DySp sustained injuries on his leg. According to the cops, the machete was the one used by them for work and had been used to attack both the victims. The attack took place at Valiyathovala at Erattayar in Kattappana.

Two separate cases have been registered against Sanjay Bakshi -- one for the murder and another for hurting a police official on duty. He has been arrested under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) -- punishment for murder -- and section 332 of the IPC for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from performing his duty.

