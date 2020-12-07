Visually-challenged teacher handles session on Victers TV

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Teaching can be a tough profession even with all your senses attuned to the reaction of students. However, Anil Babu, a visually-challenged high school teacher, has overcome his limitation to present a captivating session on geography for Class IX students on Victers TV channel. This is Anil’s first time presenting a class on television.

“The lesson will be aired on Victers First Bell at 2.30pm on Monday,” said Kite district coordinator Sajimon P N. According to him, this is the first time the channel had become a platform for a visually-challenged teacher. “Anil is a students’ favourite at Pazhathottam Government High School, where he teaches,” he added.

For Anil, presenting a class on camera was an exciting experience. “Ofcourse, it’s not easy,” he said. Anil has been teaching social science for classes VIII, IX and X in Pazhathottam school since 2013. “I too did my schooling there from Class I to X. I had partial vision during my school days, unlike now,” said Anil.

So how did he do it? “I make it a point to interact with my students while conducting a class. I begin with what was taught earlier and connect it to the new lesson by asking questions or getting the students to read the textbook. However, in front of the camera, you have to teach imaginary students,” said Anil.

Anil had to learn the entire portion by heart and also use the textbook in Braille, besides the audio lessons made for visually-challenged students and help from friends and family. “Whenever I felt hindered, the camera was stopped and shooting resumed only after I got my points ready,” said Anil.