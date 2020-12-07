STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Visually-challenged teacher handles session on Victers TV

Anil had to learn the entire portion by heart and also use the textbook in Braille, besides the audio lessons made for visually-challenged students and help from friends and family.

Published: 07th December 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Babu presenting the geography lesson on Victers FIrst Bell

Anil Babu presenting the geography lesson on Victers FIrst Bell

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Teaching can be a tough profession even with all your senses attuned to the reaction of students. However, Anil Babu, a visually-challenged high school teacher, has overcome his limitation to present a captivating session on geography for Class IX students on Victers TV channel. This is Anil’s first time presenting a class on television. 

“The lesson will be aired on Victers First Bell at 2.30pm on Monday,” said Kite district coordinator Sajimon P N. According to him, this is the first time the channel had become a platform for a visually-challenged teacher. “Anil is a students’ favourite at Pazhathottam Government High School, where he teaches,” he added. 

For Anil, presenting a class on camera was an exciting experience. “Ofcourse, it’s not easy,” he said. Anil has been teaching social science for classes VIII, IX and X in Pazhathottam school since 2013. “I too did my schooling there from Class I to X. I had partial vision during my school days, unlike now,” said Anil.

So how did he do it? “I make it a point to interact with my students while conducting a class. I begin with what was taught earlier and connect it to the new lesson by asking questions or getting the students to read the textbook. However, in front of the camera, you have to teach imaginary students,” said Anil.

Anil had to learn the entire portion by heart and also use the textbook in Braille, besides the audio lessons made for visually-challenged students and help from friends and family. “Whenever I felt hindered, the camera was stopped and shooting resumed only after I got my points ready,” said Anil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Victers TV channel Visually-challenged teacher Anil Babu
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp