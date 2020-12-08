STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid cases likely to shoot up post local body polls: Experts predict another wave in Kerala

Local body elections are, quite literally, not what the doctor ordered for the state.

Published: 08th December 2020 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Local body elections are, quite literally, not what the doctor ordered for the state.

With the shadow of the pandemic looming large, excessive crowding at election campaigns and rallies and at polling booths on election days can become the cause of a catastrophe, experts fear.

A huge spike in the number of Covid infections is inevitable after the elections, they say.

The test positivity rate of the state at present is at 9.69 percent. Onam celebrations in the state had recently triggered a sudden spike in Covid cases, with even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan having stated his concern at having let our guard down during the celebrations.

Now, with the healthcare system stretched to its limits, a fresh surge in Covid-19 infections would be hard to tackle.

Opinion is, however, divided about the likelihood of a surge in cases.

“During the Onam season, the prevalence of Covid was relatively low. The scenario has changed now, and there is high prevalence, so there would not be a sudden spike in cases. There was a time when the state used to report over 10,000 and 15,000 cases per day, but now this has come down. The election scenario can, definitely, cause an increase in the number of cases in the coming days,” said Rijo M John, health economist and senior fellow at the Centre for Public Policy Research.

“At present, there are even situations where people who have Covid-like symptoms do not get tested. 80 percent of cases have been observed to be asymptomatic, without even showing symptoms for testing. As the Covid numbers are low now, a sudden surge, like earlier, is unlikely,” said Rijo.

If a sudden spike of Covid-19 cases occurs in the state, the health sector would be put under tremendous pressure.

“Many European countries have now moved on to another lockdown stage. The pressure on hospitals and healthcare workers will be huge. More than the Covid infections, post-Covid complications have been seen to be damaging for some patients. Stroke, heart attack, pulmonary embolism, and respiratory failures, all are post-Covid problems. No one can take the virus lightly, and people should take all precautions and maintain social distancing to contain the spread. Else, it will lead to serious consequences,” said Rajesh Rajan, a cardiologist.

In an effort to mitigate the risks involved, all the officials conducting the elections have been given strict instructions to follow Covid protocol.

“All party campaigns and ballot distribution processes should adhere to Covid protocol. There is no room for any lapses, which can lead to a situation where hospital beds get filled with Covid patients. At this crucial juncture, we just cannot let this happen. Therefore, the officials conducting the elections have been given strict instructions,” said a member of the state expert committee on Covid.

