STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala government to move Supreme Court against farm laws: Agriculture Minister VS Sunilkumar

VS Sunilkumar said the Centre's move amounted to usurping the authority of state governments, which has been ensured by the Constitution.

Published: 08th December 2020 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (R) with state Agriculture Minister VS Sunilkumar

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (R) with state Agriculture Minister VS Sunilkumar (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THRISSUR: The Kerala government will not implement the contentious farm laws and will move the Supreme Court against them this week itself, Agriculture Minister VS Sunilkumar said here on Monday.

"We will not implement the farm laws. The state government is readyto face any action to be taken by the central government. We will move the Supreme Court against these laws this week itself," he told reporters here.

He said the Centre's move amounted to usurping the authority of state governments, which has been ensured by the Constitution.

"The new laws, which take away the food security and independence of the country, will surrender it before the corporate giants, which will in turn destroy our public distribution system," Minister said.

Ten Central Unions and over 300 farmers and agricultural workers organisations have given a call for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 in protest against the farm laws.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had last week urged the Centre to "listen" to the protesting farmers, who are on an agitation at Delhi border points for the last 11 days against the new laws, and to resolve the issue in an amicable manner.

Several rounds of talks between the Centre and farmers have failed to break the deadlock.

Vijayan, in a tweet, had described the farmers as the "lifeblood" of the country and said it was time to stand with them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Government VS Sunilkumar Kerala Agriculture Minister Farmers Protest Farm Laws Farm Laws 2020 Agri Laws Agri Laws 2020 Supreme Court
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp