Kerala local body polls: Over 30 per cent electors cast their vote in first four hours

There were complaints of voters violating COVID protocol by not maintaining enough social distancing while standing in the queue, in some polling stations. 

Published: 08th December 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

People waiting without social distance to caste vote Government HSS Azhoor in Thiruvananthapuram

People waiting without social distance to caste vote Government HSS Azhoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 30 per cent of the electors had cast their votes in the first four hours of polling in first phase of local body election in the state on Tuesday. Five districts - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki - are voting in the first phase on Tuesday. This is the first election to be held in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voting began at 7 am with long queues of voters seen at most polling stations. The voter turnout at around 11 AM was: Thiruvananthapuram - 29.04 per cent, Kollam - 32.04 per cent, Pathanamthitta - 33.13 per cent , Alappuzha - 33.52 per cent  and Idukki - 31.61 per cent.

Technical snag was reported in EVMs in five booths in Alappuzha, two booths in Thiruvananthapuram and one in Kollam. This led to polling being suspended for a brief period in the initial hours of polling. There were complaints of voters violating COVID protocol by not maintaining enough social distancing while standing in the queue, in some polling stations.

ALSO READ| Presiding officer replaced from duty for wearing mask with CPM symbol

Mathai, 88, a voter in Vechochichira panchayat in Pathanamthitta died at the polling booth at Ranni Idamuriyil Government  Higher Seconday School. He was a voter in the first ward of Vechoochira panchayat. Mathai was the uncle of UDF candidate in the ward Samji Idamuriyil. Another voter, Balan, aged 60, collapsed and died at the Mahadevikad  SNDP High School polling booth at Karthikapally in Alappuzha district. 

No other untoward incidents were reported from across the five districts as voting progressed on a brisk pace. 

Minister J Mercykutty Amma, who cast her vote in Kollam, flayed the BJP for its alleged involvement in the killing of a CPM worker in the district. She accused the saffron party of posing a threat to peaceful life.

The Congress in Kollam filed a complaint against a presiding officer, who was on election duty at the Jones Cashew Company polling booth 1 in Kottamkara grama panchayat, as she was wearing a mask with the LDF election symbol.

Kollam District Collector B Abdul Nassar issued orders to replace the officer from polling duty for violating rules. He reiterated that no one should display party symbols in any manner inside the polling station. 

Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena lodged a complaint with the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector after his name was found to be removed from the electoral roll in Poojappura ward in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Meena had voted in last year's Lok Sabha election. 

Even as high profile voters made a beeline at the polling booths, two political stalwarts and former Chief Ministers - VS Achuthanandan and AK Antony - will not be voting this time due to ill health. 

Achuthanandan had applied for postal ballot but election officials turned down his request as rules do not allow postal ballot on account of ill health. AK Antony, who recovered from COVID-19 a few days ago in New Delhi has been advised rest and will not be voting this time.

