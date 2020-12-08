Kerala: Speaker Sreeramakrishnan helped gold scam accused, claims BJP's K Surendran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On the day of the first phase of local body polls in Kerala, BJP state chief K Surendran has alleged that the Kerala assembly speaker P Sreeramakrishnan provided assistance to the accused in the gold smuggling scam.

"The Speaker and a few ministers of the LDF have provided assistance for gold smuggling. The foreign trips of the Speaker are shrouded in mystery as he has close links with the persons arrested in the case. It is shocking that LDF leaders have misused their posts for the smugglers and thereby maligned the Constitutional posts," he said, addressing a news conference in Kochi on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office and Chief Minister himself are the biggest beneficiaries in the gold smuggling, he added.

Surendran had earlier on Monday indicated that a 'prominent leader' who was involved in the gold smuggling case bore the name of a deity. On Tuesday, he revealed it to be Speaker Sreeramakrishnan.

Commenting on the Palarivattom flyover scam, Surendran said if the probe is conducted in the right direction more Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders will be arrested in the case. "As of now, two MLAs of the Muslim League are in jail and more would be arrested. The LDF government is sitting on the cases related to the graft charges against 14 ministers in the previous UDF government, he said.